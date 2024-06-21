Sign up
Photo 2901
Up close
Was able to get within inches of this green darner dragonfly with my macro lens. I was just inches away from it!
21st June 2024
21st Jun 24
5
4
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
gloria jones
ace
Wow...great macro
June 21st, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
What a fabulous shot, such clear and beautiful details.
June 22nd, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
Oh my word!
June 22nd, 2024
KV
ace
Super!
June 22nd, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Amazing!
June 22nd, 2024
