Previous
Up close by fayefaye
Photo 2901

Up close

Was able to get within inches of this green darner dragonfly with my macro lens. I was just inches away from it!
21st June 2024 21st Jun 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
794% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Wow...great macro
June 21st, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
What a fabulous shot, such clear and beautiful details.
June 22nd, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
Oh my word!
June 22nd, 2024  
KV ace
Super!
June 22nd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Amazing!
June 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise