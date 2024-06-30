Sign up
Photo 2907
Are you sad?
I think my daisy reflection in the puddle looks sad ... Lol
30th June 2024
30th Jun 24
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
Dianne
ace
Aw - and daisies are usually such happy little flowers! Fav
July 1st, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
One in a million
July 1st, 2024
