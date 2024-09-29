Previous
A Good Omen by fayefaye
Photo 2969

A Good Omen

It's always a great day when you spot an owl.🦉 especially when it's the Great Horned Owl!
29th September 2024 29th Sep 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details

gloria jones ace
What a cool capture.
September 30th, 2024  
