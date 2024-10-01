Previous
Fall is here by fayefaye
Photo 2970

Fall is here

Fall is here and all the sumac tree leaves are changing to a beautiful red colour
1st October 2024 1st Oct 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
