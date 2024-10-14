Previous
Berry picking by fayefaye
Photo 2979

Berry picking

The robins are gobbling up the berries. They'll soon head south for the winter.
14th October 2024 14th Oct 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
816% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
October 14th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Absolutely fantastic!
October 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise