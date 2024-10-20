Sign up
Previous
Photo 2981
The sweet chipmunk
I'll miss these little creatures when they go and hibernate during the winter months
20th October 2024
20th Oct 24
4
3
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Corinne C
ace
A perfect shot!
October 21st, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
Such a great placement and pose of this little guy.
October 21st, 2024
Jane Pittenger
ace
Awww so sweet
October 21st, 2024
Rick
ace
They are so cute. Great shot.
October 21st, 2024
