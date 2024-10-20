Previous
The sweet chipmunk by fayefaye
The sweet chipmunk

I'll miss these little creatures when they go and hibernate during the winter months
20th October 2024 20th Oct 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Corinne C ace
A perfect shot!
October 21st, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Such a great placement and pose of this little guy.
October 21st, 2024  
Jane Pittenger ace
Awww so sweet
October 21st, 2024  
Rick ace
They are so cute. Great shot.
October 21st, 2024  
