Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2982
Cattle corn
I love the bokeh in this phone and also the tones of yellow
21st October 2024
21st Oct 24
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2982
photos
182
followers
0
following
816% complete
View this month »
2975
2976
2977
2978
2979
2980
2981
2982
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joanne Diochon
ace
I love those tones too. A perfect harvest-time photo.
October 22nd, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Lovely close up
October 22nd, 2024
amyK
ace
Super clarity and bokeh
October 22nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close