The beautiful loon by fayefaye
Photo 2986

The beautiful loon

Love when the loon shows it's chest and flaps it's wings
30th October 2024 30th Oct 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Paula Fontanini ace
GORGEOUS!! I have yet to see a Loon this Fall! :(
October 31st, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Outstanding!
October 31st, 2024  
