Barred owl by fayefaye
Photo 2987

Barred owl

Always excited to run into the barred Owl on my morning hike. Such a beautiful bird
31st October 2024 31st Oct 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
Corinne C ace
A fabulous portrait!
October 31st, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Wonderful!
October 31st, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
October 31st, 2024  
