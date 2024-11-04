Previous
A single milkweed seed by fayefaye
A single milkweed seed

Found this single milkweed seed caught amongst the dead weeds.
4th November 2024 4th Nov 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Corinne C
Fabulous!
November 5th, 2024  
Islandgirl
Beautiful!
November 5th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn)
This is beautiful.
November 5th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon
Good spotting and nice presentation.
November 5th, 2024  
Joy's Focus
So delicate and beautiful!
November 5th, 2024  
