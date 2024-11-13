Previous
TAP ... TAP ... TAP ... by fayefaye
Photo 2995

TAP ... TAP ... TAP ...

You can usually tell which woodpecker is taping on the tree. You can definitely tell when it's the pileated woodpecker. Such a big beautiful woodpecker.
13th November 2024 13th Nov 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
820% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic
November 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise