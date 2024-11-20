Sign up
Previous
Photo 2998
Long ... hard ... night
The barred Owl was sleepy this morning. He must have had a long ... hard ... night 😀
20th November 2024
20th Nov 24
3
1
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
Babs
ace
Ha ha must have been quite a party
November 21st, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Sleepy eyes...Great shot
November 21st, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
Lots of hunting maybe?
November 21st, 2024
