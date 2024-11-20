Previous
Long ... hard ... night by fayefaye
Long ... hard ... night

The barred Owl was sleepy this morning. He must have had a long ... hard ... night 😀
20th November 2024 20th Nov 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Babs ace
Ha ha must have been quite a party
November 21st, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Sleepy eyes...Great shot
November 21st, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Lots of hunting maybe?
November 21st, 2024  
