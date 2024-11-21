Previous
Jack the artist by fayefaye
Jack the artist

My car windows were covered with frost this morning. Jack is back! Best viewed on black!
21st November 2024

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Corinne C ace
Wow this is stunningly beautiful!
November 22nd, 2024  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Jack was killing it!!
November 22nd, 2024  
