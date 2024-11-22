Previous
Luck is on my side by fayefaye
Luck is on my side

Can't believe l ran into the Barred Owl again. As l say ... if it's there ... l gotta photograph it!
22nd November 2024 22nd Nov 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
He is so impressive looking.
November 22nd, 2024  
