Look at my beautiful feather by fayefaye
Photo 3001

Look at my beautiful feather

I love that the barred Owl was showing me all the beautiful patterns in it's feathers.
23rd November 2024 23rd Nov 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Linda Godwin
Ooh. So pretty!! Super nice shot
November 24th, 2024  
Babs ace
Aw he is gorgeous.
November 24th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Wonderful!
November 24th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Wonderful capture.
November 24th, 2024  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Wonderful shot!
November 24th, 2024  
