Previous
Photo 3002
First snowy day
It certainly came on strong. Winter was here but will all melt away by tomorrow ... but it will return 😀 Best viewed on black!
24th November 2024
24th Nov 24
3
3
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
3002
photos
183
followers
0
following
822% complete
View this month »
2995
2996
2997
2998
2999
3000
3001
3002
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
L. H.
ace
I LOOOVVVEEEE THIS! I grew up in Wisconsin but now live in Oregon and I miss the snow! Fav.
November 25th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Snow brightens up everything, great shot!
November 25th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
November 25th, 2024
