Previous
Broken by fayefaye
Photo 3004

Broken

The way this ice formed on a puddle... looks kind of like broken glass
28th November 2024 28th Nov 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
823% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Nice abstract!
November 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact