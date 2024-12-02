Previous
Beautiful snowy morning by fayefaye
Photo 3006

Beautiful snowy morning

I am loving these snowy morning. It just makes everything look beautifu.
2nd December 2024 2nd Dec 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Jo Worboys
Wow winter has definitely arrived for you Faye. Keep warm
December 2nd, 2024  
Lesley ace
Beautiful
December 2nd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
December 2nd, 2024  
