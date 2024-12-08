Sign up
Previous
Photo 3009
American Kestrel in flight!
Drove to a park today that is about an hours drive but was very happy to see this beautiful bird there!
8th December 2024
8th Dec 24
4
4
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Wonderful catch. They are beautiful birds.
December 9th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Wonderful
December 9th, 2024
Babs
ace
So elegant he looks gorgeous on black. fav.
December 9th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Stunning capture. Such a pretty bird
December 9th, 2024
