American Kestrel in flight! by fayefaye
Photo 3009

American Kestrel in flight!

Drove to a park today that is about an hours drive but was very happy to see this beautiful bird there!
8th December 2024 8th Dec 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Kerry McCarthy ace
Wonderful catch. They are beautiful birds.
December 9th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Wonderful
December 9th, 2024  
Babs ace
So elegant he looks gorgeous on black. fav.
December 9th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Stunning capture. Such a pretty bird
December 9th, 2024  
