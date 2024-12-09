Previous
It's a sign by fayefaye
It's a sign

Seeing a cardinal is a sign of hope, wisdom or blessings, or thst they are angels with a divine message for you!
9th December 2024 9th Dec 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
