Previous
Long Eared Owl by fayefaye
Photo 3011

Long Eared Owl

What a treat it was to find a long eared owl on our outing on Sunday. How cute is this owl!
10th December 2024 10th Dec 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
824% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

*lynn ace
Delightful!
December 11th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Woo...Great capture of that expression:)
December 11th, 2024  
Barb ace
Perfect capture!
December 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact