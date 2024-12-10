Sign up
Previous
Photo 3011
Long Eared Owl
What a treat it was to find a long eared owl on our outing on Sunday. How cute is this owl!
10th December 2024
10th Dec 24
3
3
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
3011
photos
183
followers
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
*lynn
ace
Delightful!
December 11th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Woo...Great capture of that expression:)
December 11th, 2024
Barb
ace
Perfect capture!
December 11th, 2024
