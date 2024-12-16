Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3017
Dedication
Have to give credit to this man who was biking in the fog and in the snow. That l'm sure was a challenge!
16th December 2024
16th Dec 24
5
7
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
3017
photos
183
followers
0
following
826% complete
View this month »
3010
3011
3012
3013
3014
3015
3016
3017
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
7
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
nice image!
December 17th, 2024
amyK
ace
Perfect silhouette composition
December 17th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
I really like this.
December 17th, 2024
Rick
ace
Awesome capture. Framed perfectly.
December 17th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a fantastic shot fav
December 17th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close