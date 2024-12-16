Previous
Dedication by fayefaye
Photo 3017

Dedication

Have to give credit to this man who was biking in the fog and in the snow. That l'm sure was a challenge!
16th December 2024 16th Dec 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
826% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
nice image!
December 17th, 2024  
amyK ace
Perfect silhouette composition
December 17th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
I really like this.
December 17th, 2024  
Rick ace
Awesome capture. Framed perfectly.
December 17th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a fantastic shot fav
December 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact