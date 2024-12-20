Previous
Covered with snow by fayefaye
Photo 3019

Covered with snow

It was snowing this morning when l found the barred Owl. He was dusted with snow!
20th December 2024 20th Dec 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Steve Chappell ace
Awesome capture!
December 21st, 2024  
