Previous
Coyote out in the snowstorm by fayefaye
Photo 3020

Coyote out in the snowstorm

I guess when you live outside you have no choice but to be able to handle the elements. The coyote was out in the snowstorm this morning. Best viewed on black.
23rd December 2024 23rd Dec 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
827% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact