Cool happenings by fayefaye
Cool happenings

I decided to try photographing some frozen bubbles today and a snowflake landed on my bubble. How cool was that!!! 😀 Best viewed on black.
5th January 2025 5th Jan 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
