I see you by fayefaye
I see you

I was strolling along and looked up to see this barred Owl. I wasn't expecting it there as it wasn't anywhere near where l usually see it. Always happy to see an owl
6th January 2025 6th Jan 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Kerry McCarthy ace
Great shot. What a treat!
January 7th, 2025  
Barb ace
Magnificent capture!
January 7th, 2025  
