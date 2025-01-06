Sign up
Photo 3025
I see you
I was strolling along and looked up to see this barred Owl. I wasn't expecting it there as it wasn't anywhere near where l usually see it. Always happy to see an owl
6th January 2025
6th Jan 25
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Great shot. What a treat!
January 7th, 2025
Barb
ace
Magnificent capture!
January 7th, 2025
