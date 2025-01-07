Previous
Surviving by fayefaye
Photo 3026

This is the fox that had mange and was sent to the wildlife centre and released in September. Pretty happy to see that is doing so well.
7th January 2025 7th Jan 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wow, well spotted.
January 8th, 2025  
