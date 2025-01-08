Previous
Wide Eyed by fayefaye
The barred owls eyes were wide open this afternoon. I think it heard something under the snow. Their hearing is amazing!
8th January 2025 8th Jan 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Corinne C ace
Amazing portrait! Almost surreal!
January 9th, 2025  
