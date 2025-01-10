Previous
On the move by fayefaye
Photo 3028

On the move

Little fox was on the move this morning. Love seeing him
10th January 2025 10th Jan 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
