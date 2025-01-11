Previous
Young swan by fayefaye


Young swan

Went out with the photo club to photograph the swans. This is a young one getting ready to flap it's wings
11th January 2025 11th Jan 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
