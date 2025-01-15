Sign up
Photo 3030
Look up
Sometimes when you are looking up into the trees to try and find an owl ... you find other things to photograph 😀
15th January 2025
15th Jan 25
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
Beverley
ace
What a beautiful surprise for you… sooo beautiful a perfect capture.
January 15th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Wow! Awesome detail.
January 15th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
January 15th, 2025
