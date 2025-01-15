Previous
Look up by fayefaye
Photo 3030

Look up

Sometimes when you are looking up into the trees to try and find an owl ... you find other things to photograph 😀
15th January 2025 15th Jan 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Beverley ace
What a beautiful surprise for you… sooo beautiful a perfect capture.
January 15th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Wow! Awesome detail.
January 15th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
January 15th, 2025  
