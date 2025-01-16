Previous
Everyone is different! by fayefaye
Everyone is different!

I tried photographing frozen bubbles but it started to snow so ... photographed the snowflakes again. How amazing is it that everyone is different.
Faye Turner

Elisa Smith ace
Amazing
January 17th, 2025  
