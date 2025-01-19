Previous
Then there were two by fayefaye
Then there were two

Had an exciting day as there were two barred owls in the forest today! How exciting ... hoping they will mate and have babies.
19th January 2025

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
JudyC
Nice!
January 20th, 2025  
