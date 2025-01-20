Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3034
Frozen bubble
Love the design you can get when you freeze bubbles
20th January 2025
20th Jan 25
6
6
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
3034
photos
184
followers
0
following
831% complete
View this month »
3027
3028
3029
3030
3031
3032
3033
3034
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
6
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Jo Worboys
Just wonderful
January 20th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Very Gorgeous…sooo pretty
January 20th, 2025
KV
ace
Love it.
January 20th, 2025
Babs
ace
Amazing. fav.
January 20th, 2025
Denise Wood
Beautiful :) fav
January 20th, 2025
Wendy Stout
ace
Fabulous
January 20th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close