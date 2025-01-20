Previous
Frozen bubble by fayefaye
Photo 3034

Frozen bubble

Love the design you can get when you freeze bubbles
20th January 2025 20th Jan 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
831% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jo Worboys
Just wonderful
January 20th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Very Gorgeous…sooo pretty
January 20th, 2025  
KV ace
Love it.
January 20th, 2025  
Babs ace
Amazing. fav.
January 20th, 2025  
Denise Wood
Beautiful :) fav
January 20th, 2025  
Wendy Stout ace
Fabulous
January 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact