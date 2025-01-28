Sign up
Previous
Photo 3036
Look up ... way up
I always like when the snow sticks to the side of a tree. Best viewed on black!
Phone shot
28th January 2025
28th Jan 25
3
2
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
3036
photos
184
followers
0
following
3029
3030
3031
3032
3033
3034
3035
3036
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A526W
Taken
28th January 2025 9:56am
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
January 29th, 2025
carol white
ace
Great pov and capture. Fav 😊
January 29th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such a lovely shot and great pov.
January 29th, 2025
