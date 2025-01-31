Previous
Morning Surprise by fayefaye
Photo 3037

Morning Surprise

I love this tree were the barred Owl was resting. It was a nice morning surprise.
31st January 2025 31st Jan 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
Faye Turner
Linda Godwin
Super image super find
February 1st, 2025  
