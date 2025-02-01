Sign up
Discuss
Previous
Photo 3038
Snowy owl on a cold day
Went out to travel some country roads hoping to see the snowy owl. It was extremely cold but we were lucky enough to find this beautiful lady.
1st February 2025
1st Feb 25
3
7
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
7
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Jane Pittenger
ace
What I would give to see one of these beauties
February 2nd, 2025
slaabs
ace
Great find.
February 2nd, 2025
Babs
ace
What a sweet face he has.
February 2nd, 2025
