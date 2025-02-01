Previous
Snowy owl on a cold day by fayefaye
Photo 3038

Snowy owl on a cold day

Went out to travel some country roads hoping to see the snowy owl. It was extremely cold but we were lucky enough to find this beautiful lady.
1st February 2025 1st Feb 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Jane Pittenger ace
What I would give to see one of these beauties
February 2nd, 2025  
slaabs ace
Great find.
February 2nd, 2025  
Babs ace
What a sweet face he has.
February 2nd, 2025  
