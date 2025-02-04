Previous
GEORGIA in a snowstorm by fayefaye
GEORGIA in a snowstorm

This is my friends dog Georgia! She is an English bulldog and prefers the cold over the heat. She might have short legs but she can move when she wants too. 😏
4th February 2025 4th Feb 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Dianne ace
What a terrific capture.
February 5th, 2025  
