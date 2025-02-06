Previous
Walking in a winter wonderland by fayefaye
Photo 3041

Walking in a winter wonderland

The trees were draping with snow this morning. I can't even describe how beautiful it was.
6th February 2025 6th Feb 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
833% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact