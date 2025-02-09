Previous
Sign of Spring by fayefaye
Sign of Spring

When we see robins it's suppose to be a sign of spring but we have had lots of snow so l think they might be a little off schedule ... lol
9th February 2025 9th Feb 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Beverley ace
Wonderfull pov so beautiful…
February 9th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful winter composition
February 9th, 2025  
