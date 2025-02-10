Previous
Look into my crystal ball by fayefaye
Look into my crystal ball

I decided to take my crystal ball today. My arm wasn't long enough so a young man was walking by and l asked him to hold it for me. I flipped the image and love how it turned out!
10th February 2025 10th Feb 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Casablanca ace
Very cool to get a volunteer! Great shot
February 10th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Looks great Faye. I haven't used my crystal ball in ages.
February 10th, 2025  
Walks @ 7 ace
Stellar!, Fav!
February 11th, 2025  
