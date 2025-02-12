Previous
Do l get tired of photographing the same owl by fayefaye
Do l get tired of photographing the same owl

The answer is no ... l love owls and enjoy every encounter with them. I might see it again so l take advantage of photographing them when l can
12th February 2025 12th Feb 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
