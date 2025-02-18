Sign up
Photo 3046
Upside-down and all around
Love the way these little red-breasted nuthatch hang upside-down. They certainly don't stay still for very long
18th February 2025
18th Feb 25
1
2
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Rick
ace
Great shot. Yeah, those little birds are the hardest to get shots of due to continuous movement.
February 19th, 2025
