Upside-down and all around by fayefaye
Photo 3046

Upside-down and all around

Love the way these little red-breasted nuthatch hang upside-down. They certainly don't stay still for very long
18th February 2025 18th Feb 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Rick ace
Great shot. Yeah, those little birds are the hardest to get shots of due to continuous movement.
February 19th, 2025  
