Finding Food by fayefaye
Photo 3048

Finding Food

I've been wondering if the wildlife has had a hard time finding food with all the snow we have had this year. This little squirrel doesn't look like it is suffering
21st February 2025 21st Feb 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Barb ace
What an adorable photo!
February 22nd, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Oh my, this is adorable.
February 22nd, 2025  
bkb in the city ace
Great capture
February 22nd, 2025  
