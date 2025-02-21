Sign up
Previous
Photo 3048
Finding Food
I've been wondering if the wildlife has had a hard time finding food with all the snow we have had this year. This little squirrel doesn't look like it is suffering
21st February 2025
21st Feb 25
3
3
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
3048
photos
184
followers
0
following
3041
3042
3043
3044
3045
3046
3047
3048
Barb
ace
What an adorable photo!
February 22nd, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Oh my, this is adorable.
February 22nd, 2025
bkb in the city
ace
Great capture
February 22nd, 2025
