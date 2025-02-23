Previous
GGO by fayefaye
Photo 3049

GGO

l was lucky today to be able to photograph the Great Grey Owl. It's been on my bucket list and to photograph one in the wild is amazing.
23rd February 2025 23rd Feb 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
