ROAR l'm a lion 😀 by fayefaye
Photo 3050

ROAR l'm a lion 😀

How cute is this little fox. It was just yawning but it reminded me of a lion. Love love ❤️ foxes
25th February 2025 25th Feb 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Jackie Snider
Great wildlife shot!
February 26th, 2025  
