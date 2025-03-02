Previous
Pair of Doves by fayefaye
Photo 3052

Pair of Doves

Found this pair of doves in the forest. Such a lovely bird
2nd March 2025 2nd Mar 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details

