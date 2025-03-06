Sign up
Photo 3054
Hello foxy
Came across this beautiful red fox today. Foxes are my favourite animal.
6th March 2025
6th Mar 25
4
2
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
🐞Lucy Dolittle
ace
My dream shot, so jealous. Fav
March 6th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Such a gorgeous face… inquisitive eyes
March 6th, 2025
Martyn Drage
ace
Awesome, they are lovely
March 6th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous capture
March 6th, 2025
