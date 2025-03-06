Previous
Hello foxy by fayefaye
Photo 3054

Hello foxy

Came across this beautiful red fox today. Foxes are my favourite animal.
6th March 2025 6th Mar 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
🐞Lucy Dolittle ace
My dream shot, so jealous. Fav
March 6th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Such a gorgeous face… inquisitive eyes
March 6th, 2025  
Martyn Drage ace
Awesome, they are lovely
March 6th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous capture
March 6th, 2025  
