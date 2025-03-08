Previous
Snow covered trees by fayefaye
Photo 3055

Snow covered trees

Used my phone to capture the snow covered trees. They always look so beautiful dusted in snow!
8th March 2025 8th Mar 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Barb ace
Oh! An immediate fav! This is so lovely!
March 9th, 2025  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
great angle of the leading lines...snow is properly exposed, nice
March 9th, 2025  
