GGO by fayefaye
Photo 3057

GGO

This is the Great Grey Owl about to catch a vole. Best viewed on black
10th March 2025 10th Mar 25

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Joanne Diochon ace
A really super capture.
March 11th, 2025  
Rick ace
Great capture.
March 11th, 2025  
